Saco woman pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud

Christina Q. Shea, 45, falsely represented herself with another person's name, Social Security number, and other information, federal prosecutors said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 45-year-old Saco woman pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

Courts records show that Christina Q. Shea "initiated a fraudulent bankruptcy proceeding and submitted filings to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland containing numerous false statements" back in April of 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said in a release.

According to the release, Shea used the name and identifying information of another person including their Social Security number, a fake email address, and false employment information.

"Shea also forged the other person’s name on a money order she submitted to the Bankruptcy Court and later posed as the person while taking an online credit counseling course," the release said.

Shea faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced after a presentence investigation report is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.