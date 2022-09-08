Eliot man indicted for cyberstalking child

Officials announced the indictment on Thursday afternoon.

CONCORD, N.H. — An Eliot man was indicted by a federal jury for cyberstalking a child, officials say.

Michael Chick, 39, a former bus driver, was arrested on Aug. 5 after a search warrant was executed at his home, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire Jane E. Young. Chick was detained and remains so pending a trial.

The suspect was accused of stalking and threatening a Greenland, New Hampshire child on his previous bus route, officials said.

"The indictment alleges that Chick provided cell phones to the child and used the cell phones to communicate with the child after being warned to cease all contact," the release stated. "Chick is also alleged to have placed GPS tracking devices on the parents’ vehicles and to have walked around the outside of the child’s home at night on numerous occasions."

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Greenland Police Department.