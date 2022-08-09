Former school bus driver threatened child, authorities say

The 39-year-old man was arrested Friday night in Eliot, according to a news release.

CONCORD, N.H. — A former school bus driver was arrested Friday in Maine after allegedly threatening a child and their family, authorities say.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire stated Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot was charged with interstate stalking. He was arrested without incident.

Authorities said Chick was a school bus driver for routes servicing Greenland Central School in Greenland, New Hampshire. He was accused of threatening a child of that school district, as well as that student's family. The release stated Chick traveled from Maine to New Hampshire to make those threats.

Chick appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. The court ordered him to remain detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 18.