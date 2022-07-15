Dover-Foxcroft man pleads guilty to heroin, fentanyl trafficking

Malcolm Peirce, 45, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on I-95 by a Maine State Police trooper in December of 2019, a release states.

BANGOR, Maine — A Dover-Foxcroft man pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute a mixture of heroin and fentanyl in the U.S. District Court in Bangor on Friday.

Court records say 45-year-old Malcolm Peirce was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on I-95 by a Maine State Police trooper back in December of 2019, according to a news release issued by the Maine U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Peirce was arrested after the trooper determined there was an active state warrant out for him. Following his arrest, the trooper found "32 individually wrapped 10-gram sticks of suspected heroin inside Peirce’s jacket as well as an additional stick of heroin and small bags of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine in the vehicle," the release states.

Police seized around 326 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroine, 2.94 grams of a mixture containing cocaine, and 2 grams of pure methamphetamine in total, according to the release.

Peirce now reportedly faces up to 20 years in prison, with a fine of up to one million dollars. Additionally, Peirce faces between three years and a lifetime of supervised release.

"He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office," the release states. "A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors."

Maine State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case.

No additional information has been released.