Connecticut man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking guns, drugs between Connecticut and Maine

Lonnie Joyner, 37, of Waterbury, Connecticut, sold heroin and crack cocaine Down East in exchange for money or guns.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for trafficking guns and drugs between Connecticut and Downeast Maine.

Lonnie Joyner, 37, of Waterbury, Connecticut, will serve three years of supervised release following his sentence, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Joyner and other Connecticut residents drove to northeastern Maine to sell 100-gram quantities of heroin and crack cocaine in exchange for money or guns.

According to the release, police found two .38-caliber revolvers in a storage unit rented by Joyner in 2017. As a convicted felon, Joyner is prohibited by law from possessing guns or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Following his arrest and while released on bond, Joyner threatened his probation officer, prosecutors said and failed to appear in court.

He was arrested on May 11, 2021, by the U.S. Marshals Service and Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force and has been in custody since then, according to the release.

He pleaded guilty on June 4, 2021, to unlawful possession of firearms by a felon.