Sheriff's office cracking down on string of thefts, vandalism in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has identified multiple juvenile and young adult suspects in a string of more than 30 crimes that have occurred since October 2022 in Gray, New Gloucester, Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Pownal, and Cumberland.

In a release sent over the weekend, the sheriff's office said these crimes include vandalism, thefts, and criminal mischief to mailboxes and road signs. The majority of the incidents reportedly happened during the overnight hours, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said it recently obtained information regarding possible suspects and, after multiple interviews, several local suspects were identified.

"The investigation determined that several groups of juveniles would drive the area and randomly vandalize and steal various items," the release stated. "In some instances, all-terrain vehicles were taken on joy rides, portable bathrooms were knocked over, and street signs were stolen."

Officials said the investigation was ongoing and "would likely result in multiple juveniles and young adults being charged with various crimes."

Due to the volume of crimes occurring in several jurisdictions, coupled with numerous adult and juvenile suspects, the sheriff's office the cases would be presented to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Officials said additional information would be released when appropriate.