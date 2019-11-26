PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — Maine State Police arrested Ernesto Valdez in Enfield, Maine.

Police say Valdez was on probation when he cut off his ankle monitor and ended up in Maine. He was convicted of murder in New Mexico.

Valdez is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. He is expected to be in court Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.

