SANFORD, Maine — A Maine municipal worker was killed when he was apparently run over by the city truck he had been driving Monday afternoon.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in Springvale at 447 Main Street, right in front of the Springvale District Court on November 25.

Sanford Police say they were called to the scene for a report of a man being hit by a truck. When officers arrived they found a man lying in the street with serious injuries.

Members of the Sanford Fire Department were on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The man was an employee of the City of Sanford and had been driving a City of Sanford vehicle immediately prior to his death.

The accident is being investigated by the Sanford Police Department with the assistance of the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU).

Main Street in Springvale was closed to traffic Monday afternoon as investigators and law enforcement responded to the accident but was reopened by 4:30 p.m.

This is the fourth municipal worker to die in Maine while on the job in the span of just a few months.

On October 22, a 39-year-old sanitation worker was killed when he was hit by a co-worker driving a waste disposal truck. Ryan Leeman was hit and killed around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 22, on Oak Street in Milford, near the intersection of Emerald Drive. Deputies say Leeman was hit by a Casella waste disposal truck.

On August 18, a Portland Public Works employee was killed when he was hit and killed by the trash truck he had been driving. Martin Dinh, 46, of South Portland was nearing the end of his shift, and had just gotten out of his truck before it fatally struck him.

On June 21, a Farmington man died when a street sweeper backed over him inside a construction zone along Main Street in Yarmouth, police said. Paul D. Haley, 57, was identified by police as the man killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The street sweeper driver was being operated by Richard S. Mason, 30, of South Paris. Both were construction team members.

