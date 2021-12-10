Convicted murderer asks for new DNA test on victim's clothes

Dechaine is serving a life sentence for the murder and sexual assault of Sarah Cherry, who was abducted while babysitting in Bowdoin in 1988.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A man convicted of killing a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago is asking a court to allow advanced DNA testing on the victim’s clothes.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Dennis Dechaine attended a Superior Court hearing virtually on Friday at the Knox County Courthouse in Rockland.

