Standoff in Bethel ends in arrest

The standoff with police lasted several hours and ended in a surrender and arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Bethel faces multiple charges after a four-hour standoff reportedly took place Saturday on Acres Road.

Officials responded to a domestic violence complaint at about 10:21 a.m. at a residence and were met by homeowner Lydia Mills, 41, who was reportedly "uncooperative with law enforcement," Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday evening.

Mills was believed to be armed with a handgun and reportedly refused to communicate with police.

"After several hours and numerous attempts from negotiators to make contact with Mills, she finally spoke with law enforcement and surrendered to police," Urquhart said in the release.

The alleged victim in the domestic violence assault suffered minor injuries.

Mills has been charged with two counts of domestic violence assault and was brought to the Oxford County Jail.