Winning $1.35 billion lottery ticket sold in Lebanon, Maine

The Maine State Lottery announced the winning ticket for the $1.35 billion jackpot on Friday, January 13 was sold in Lebanon at Hometown Gas & Grill.

LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — The winning ticket for a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Lebanon, Maine. Fewer than 6,500 people live there.

According to the Maine State Lottery, the ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill. The store will receive a selling bonus of $50,000.

The winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61. The gold Mega Ball was 14. The winner has not been identified.

This was the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot and fourth-largest lottery prize in the history of the U.S. There were 25 straight drawings without a winner in three months.

The odds of winning were about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winners can choose to get the full amount in annual payments over 29 years, or they can take a cash option. For Friday's drawing, that would be about $724.6 million.

The jackpot will reset to $20 million for the next drawing on Tuesday, January 17 at 11 p.m.