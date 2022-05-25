Bath woman, 66, found dead; son charged with murder

Jason Ibarra, 42, allegedly killed his mother, 66-year-old Jeanine Ross. He was charged Wednesday afternoon.

BATH, Maine — A Bath man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of his mother in her apartment on Congress Avenue.

Jason Ibarra, 42, allegedly killed his mother, 66-year-old Jeanine Ross, who lived in The Moorings apartment complex on Congress Avenue, according to a release from Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Ibarra was staying with his mother at the time, Moss said.

Bath police went to Ross' apartment just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered her body, then called in the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, Moss said.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who ruled the death a homicide.

Ibarra was arrested Tuesday evening by Bath police on a charge of violation of conditions of release. He was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail, where state police detectives charged him with murder on Wednesday.

No additional information was immediately available Wednesday afternoon.