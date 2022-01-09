Bangor woman convicted of murdering husband dies at Maine Correctional Center in Windham

Roxanne Jeskey was serving a 50-year sentence for the murder of her husband that began in 2014.

WINDHAM, Maine — A prisoner serving time for murder has died at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham Saturday, according to the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Roxanne Jeskey, 58, of Bangor, passed away at approximately 8:35 p.m. with medical personnel present, according to a Sunday press release by Anna Black, director of government affairs.

MDOC said Jeskey was serving a 50-year sentence for murder that began in 2014.

Police said Jeskey used weapons that included a box-cutter and pliers to kill her husband, Richard Jeskey, in 2011. His naked body was found in a bathtub the day after the killing. The state medical examiner's office said he was beaten and strangled.