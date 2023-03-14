Bangor woman pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

Carol Gordon, 52, reportedly allowed others involved to deal drugs from her home and "serve as a go-between for many of the transactions."

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor woman is facing up to 20 years in prison for her involvement in drug trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

Carol Gordon, 52, pleaded guilty on Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court to "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl," according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Gordon reportedly allowed others involved to deal drugs from her home and "serve as a go-between for many of the transactions," the release stated.

She is expected to be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison after a presentence investigation report is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.

"The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistance was provided by the Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle, and Houlton police departments," according to the release. "U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office."