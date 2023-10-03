Maine student, 10, facing charges after bringing gun to school

The student has an arraignment date of May 18 at the Belfast Unified Court, deputies said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published on March 10, 2023.

A Maine student arrested Friday after bringing a firearm to school is now facing multiple charges.

Deputies with the Waldo County Sheriff's Office continued to investigate the incident, revealing the suspected 10-year-old Monroe Elementary School student had brought a .22 caliber handgun to school, a news release from the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The student reportedly brought the handgun on the bus heading to school, and that's when other students became aware of the firearm and reported it to school officials as well as Waldo County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer, Deputy Jordan Tozier, according to the release.

When deputies recovered the firearm, it was found "in an unloaded condition with bullets in the same bag," according to Tuesday's release.

No one was injured, and there was no ongoing threat immediately following the incident, according to deputies Friday.

Following the initial investigation, the student has been charged with aggravated reckless conduct, criminal terrorizing, criminal threatening, and threatening display of or carrying a concealed weapon, deputies said.

The 10-year-old was released by the Maine Department of Correction from the sheriff's office and was placed into the custody of their parent, the release states. The student has an arraignment date of May 18 at the Belfast Unified Court.

School officials say they are following their "Weapons, Violence and School Safety Policy" in conjunction with Friday's incident, deputies said.

"Waldo County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate this incident with assistance from federal and local authorities to determine as many of the details as possible that led up to last Friday’s event," the release said.

Deputies said if other charges stem from the ongoing investigation, an updated news release will be issued at that time.

No additional information has been released at this time.