Bangor student, 12, charged with terrorizing after threat found in school

Police say a note was written on a wall "indicating that an act of violence was to occur at the school" on Wednesday.

BANGOR, Maine — A 12-year-old Bangor student has been charged with terrorizing after police say a threat was found at the Bangor Regional Program, Bangor police said in a release Wednesday.

The Bangor Regional Program is a therapeutic day school within the Bangor School Department. The program "provides a therapeutic environment and positive behavioral support to help students learn needed strategies to regulate their social and emotional behavior," according to the school's website.

Officers responded to the school Tuesday. The responding officer was told a note had been written on a wall "indicating that an act of violence was to occur at the school" on Wednesday.

Detectives from the Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division investigated the incident and, as a result of that investigation, charged the student.

Officials said there was an increased police presence Wednesday at Bangor schools.

“We encourage everyone, if they see or hear something that doesn't seem right, to say something as soon as possible to the administration or a trusted adult. The staff at the Bangor Regional program worked closely with the Bangor Police Department to identify the perpetrator. Appropriate conduct sanctions have been put in place," Bangor Superintendent James Tager said in a release Wednesday. "The Bangor School Department prioritizes the safety and well being of everyone on our school campuses. Together, we all play a key role in keeping our schools safe."

School officials said Bangor police would "remain a visible partner with the Bangor School Department to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and faculty."