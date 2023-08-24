Bangor police seek help identifying suspects accused of criminal mischief at Oak Grove Cemetery

The incident took place at Oak Grove Cemetery on Finson Road, according to a news release from the department.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is asking for the public to help in identifying people who they suspect were involved in vandalism of grave markers, headstones, and a mausoleum in Bangor.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the people in the photos below contact detective Jordan Perry at 207-947-7384 ext. 5736 or by email at jordan.perry@bangormaine.gov. Anonymous tips can be left through 207-942-7382 ext. 3.

We're looking to identify the people in the photos as part of an investigation into damage at Oak Grove Cemetery. If you have info, contact Det. Perry: jordan.perry@bangormaine.gov, 947-7384, ext. 5736, or leave a tip at 947-7382, ext. 3 pic.twitter.com/JL5lR7501o — Bangor Police (@BANGORPOLICE) August 24, 2023