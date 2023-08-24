x
Bangor police seek help identifying suspects accused of criminal mischief at Oak Grove Cemetery

The incident took place at Oak Grove Cemetery on Finson Road, according to a news release from the department.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is asking for the public to help in identifying people who they suspect were involved in vandalism of grave markers, headstones, and a mausoleum in Bangor. 

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the people in the photos below contact detective Jordan Perry at 207-947-7384 ext. 5736 or by email at jordan.perry@bangormaine.gov. Anonymous tips can be left through 207-942-7382 ext. 3.

