Bangor police seek help identifying suspects accused of criminal mischief at Oak Grove Cemetery

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is asking for the public to help in identifying people who they suspect were involved in vandalism of grave markers, headstones, and a mausoleum in Bangor.
The incident took place at Oak Grove Cemetery on Finson Road, according to a news release from the department.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the people in the photos below contact detective Jordan Perry at 207-947-7384 ext. 5736 or by email at jordan.perry@bangormaine.gov. Anonymous tips can be left through 207-942-7382 ext. 3.
