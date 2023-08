Quick work by firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby structures, police said.

BANGOR, Maine — The state fire marshal's office is investigating a garage fire that broke out in Bangor Tuesday morning.

John Toolin, 66, of Brewer has been charged with arson, Bangor police said in a release.

It happened around 5 a.m. at 209 Pearl Street. Officers found Toolin in the yard when they arrived, and they took him into custody shortly after, according to police.

Quick work by firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby structures, police said.