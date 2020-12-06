AUGUSTA, Maine — An Augusta man has been arrested and charged with arson for setting fire to a fuel pump outside an Augusta convenience store in May.

Brian Dyer, 30, was arrested around 8 p.m. Thursday night at his home by the State Fire Marshal's Office and Augusta Police.

According to police, the incident happened at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 17 outside MD's Market at 240 Riverside Drive. The store is at the intersection of Route 3, by Augusta's third bridge.

Police said the man purchased a gasoline additive, lighter fluid, and a roll of paper towels, and then attempted to light the fuel pump on fire.

The fire went out and there was only minor damage.

Brian Dyer, 30, of Augusta.

Maine State Police

The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office, along with the Augusta Police and Fire Departments, had asked for the public's help in identifying the man in a security photo from the store and several tips were received that assisted the investigation.

Dyer was charged with arson and was taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

