PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department arrested two people Thursday who were wanted in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking. Police say they were trying to stop a car in the Lowes Plaza parking lot at 1058 Brighton Ave. when the female driver rammed several cars while trying to flee police.

The suspect’s car was in a line of cars that were stopped at the traffic light to exit onto Brighton Ave. at 2:45 p.m. when officers in an unmarked police car activated their lights to stop the vehicle.

The occupants were wanted in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking.

The driver, Kristalyn Talmer, 39, of Biddeford accelerated into the rear of the car in front of her and then struck three more vehicles before her car became disabled and caught on fire.

Police say officers broke the car's windows and took her and a male passenger into custody.

Talmer was transported to the Maine Medical Center for minor injuries. She will be arrested for four counts of aggravated reckless conduct when she is released.

The male passenger was John Southard, 43, also of Biddeford. Southard was arrested for violation of conditions of release and was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

Police say no one else was injured during this incident. Three vehicles belonging to innocent citizens were hit along with a police vehicle.

