Audio tapes of Maine man played at cold case murder trial

JUNEAU, Alaska — Audio recordings of a Maine man speaking to police were played Wednesday for jurors hearing murder and rape charges against him in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student in Alaska in 1993.

Sophie Sergie was found with multiple injuries and a gunshot wound in a dorm bathroom at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.

It wasn’t until 2018 that police identified 47-year-old Steven Downs, of Auburn, Maine, as a potential suspect.

The Sun Journal reports Downs can be heard in the recordings made by Maine police in 2019 denying that he knew Sergie and saying “there has to be a mistake.”