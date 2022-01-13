Murder trial delayed for Maine suspect in Alaska

Steven Downs is charged with the 1993 murder and sexual assault of a woman from Alaska.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Alaska murder trial of a man from Maine was postponed due to COVID exposure, officials say.

Steven Downs of Auburn is charged with the 1993 murder and sexual assault of a woman from Alaska.

The trial began Wednesday in Fairbanks, according to court officials in Fairbanks. The judge explained Thursday that two trial participants were exposed to COVID.

The trial is expected to begin again on Tuesday, officials said.

Downs was arrested in February 2019 after his DNA was matched to evidence found at the crime scene.

