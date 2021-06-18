Auburn man accused of shooting at woman during domestic dispute

According to police, Germaine Page fled on foot and was not found until around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn man is accused of shooting at a woman during a domestic dispute Thursday night.

According to a release from Auburn police, Germaine Page, 42, is charged with the following:

Criminal attempt-murder, class A felony

Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, class C felony.

Domestic violence assault, class D misdemeanor.

Police were called to the area of 43 Ninth St. around 10:30 p.m. A 47-year-old woman reported that Page had shot at her with a gun during a domestic dispute, according to police. Police also said she told them Page was her boyfriend.

Police said Page pointed a gun at the woman and fired a single shot during a physical altercation between the two. The shot missed the woman and she was then able to flee from the apartment, according to Police. Police said Page fled on foot into the woods behind the apartment building.

Police said the woman was not seriously injured. She was evaluated on scene by the Auburn Fire Department and transported to Central Maine Medical Center, according to police.

Several police officers and detectives conducted an area search for Germaine but were unable to find him. Several hours later, around 2:40 a.m., Auburn police said they received a call from a neighbor familiar with Paige. The neighbor reported that Page had returned to the area and was now hiding at 51 Ninth St. Police were then able to locate him and take him into custody without incident.

Page is being held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.