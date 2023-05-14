21-year-old woman charged with arson in Pleasant Point

"The homeowner woke to the glow of a fire outside and along with the other family member was able to escape the fire with no injuries," officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLEASANT POINT, Maine — A woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a house on fire in Pleasant Point on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to a house fire at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

"The homeowner woke to the glow of a fire outside and along with the other family member was able to escape the fire with no injuries," Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Sunday in a news release.

Sarah Stanley, 21, of Pleasant Point was arrested and charged in connection with the fire on Bayview Lane that killed a family dog, Moss said.

Stanley reportedly knew the family.

Stanley was brought to Washington County Jail, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The fire is being investigated by the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office, and responding agencies included the Eastport and Perry fire departments, the Pleasant Point Police Department, and Downeast Ambulance Service.