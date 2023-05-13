Waterville fire captain in critical condition following cardiac event and car crash

“Mike is a fighter. He is strong. He is always there when we need him. He would never ask for help.”

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville fire captain is in the hospital after reportedly suffering a “serious” medical emergency and then a car crash Wednesday morning.

Capt. Mike Folsom was called in from his vacation to help restore the alarm system at the fire station at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

After he finished at the station, he stopped by Central Fire, where he was asked to help with another job before heading out to get some tools to complete the job, Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler said in a news release.

At approximately 11:42 a.m., officials with the Waterville Fire Department and the police department were called to a crash on Silver Street, where they found Folsom unresponsive, Esler said.

Folsom was treated at the scene and taken to Thayer Hospital for further treatment.

However, because the fire captain suffered cardiac event, which required additional treatment, he was brought by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Folsom is in critical condition but is making improvements, the release stated, and he is recovering at the hospital with his family by his side.

Folsom has served as a firefighter since 1985 and a full-time employee with the City's Public Works Department since 1999.

Esler said Folsom is the kind of person all city departments rely on.

“He is well known as a kind, caring individual who would give you the shirt off his back or lend you a helping hand. He asks for nothing in return, and he never expects any recognition for his accomplishments," Esler added. “Mike is a fighter. He is strong. He is always there when we need him. He would never ask for help.”

Esler said many people have reached out to help Folsom and his family while he recovers.

The Waterville Fire Department, Waterville Public Works Department, and the Waterville Finance Office will collect donations.

To donate, Esler said to contact the Waterville Finance Office located at 1 Common St. in Waterville on the lower level of City Hall.