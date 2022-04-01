x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Another judge seals documents related to Eliot Cutler charges

Justice MaryGay Kennedy on Thursday barred the public release of a search warrant, affidavit, and list of items seized from Eliot Cutler’s Portland home on March 23.
Credit: Credit: Zolnierek
Federal court sentencing

PORTLAND, Maine — A second judge has sealed additional court documents stemming from the arrest of a former Maine gubernatorial candidate on charges of possessing child pornography.

Justice MaryGay Kennedy on Thursday barred the public release of a search warrant, affidavit and list of items seized from Eliot Cutler’s Portland home on March 23. Another judge last week did the same for court documents associated with a search of his home on the coast in Brooklin, Maine.

Cutler, who's free on $50,000 bail, ran for governor as an independent in 2010 and 2014. He's charged in Hancock County with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12.

Cutler has not entered a plea, and his lawyer has declined comment. He's due to make his first court appearance on May 3.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

In Other News

Attorneys for Waterville man accused of killing girlfriend ask judge to toss evidence