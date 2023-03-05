A 48-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car Sunday night

Donald Wallace of Raymond was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a car on Harrison Road in Naples, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

NAPLES, Maine — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after he was hit by a car on Harrison Road, in Naples.

According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Donald Wallace of Raymond died at the scene.

The driver of the car that hit Wallace was 48-year-old Paul Williams of Naples. Officials said Williams' car sustained significant front-end damage, but he and his two passengers were uninjured.

The release states the crash took place around 6:22 p.m. Sunday near the area of Rose Way. No charges were filed in relation to the incident as of late Sunday night.

Officials add the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is still investigating and is reconstructing the scene with the Windham Police Department.