22-year-old charged in Manchester, New Hampshire shooting death

The arrest came after multiple witnesses reported that a man had been shot in the roadway early Saturday morning.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in Manchester.

Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder, one alleging that he knowingly caused the death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic and the other alleging that he recklessly caused the death.

The arrest came after multiple witnesses reported that a man had been shot in the roadway early Saturday morning. Cardakovic died at the scene.

An initial court appearance for Harris has not been set, and it was unclear Sunday whether he has an attorney.

