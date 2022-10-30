Bowdoin College student, from Orono, survives South Korea stampede

Emma Fortier was among more than 100,000 people who gathered Saturday night to celebrate Halloween in downtown Seoul.

PORTLAND, Maine — A young Maine woman is safe in South Korea after the Halloween celebration she attended Saturday night in downtown Seoul turned into a deadly "surge" that killed at least 154.

Emma Fortier, a graduate of Orono High School and a junior at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, is studying this semester at Yonsei University in Seoul, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Fortier is the daughter of Bangor Daily News Opinion Editor Susan Young. The BDN reported that Fortier texted her family shortly after the event that she and a friend were in the Itaewon district when the crowd of more than 100,000 people surged:

“Itaewon is pretty much all one street, and it was just dangerously packed [and] you couldn’t move at all. We were just pushed along with the crowd and crammed against everyone and people kept tripping in the crowd.”

People fell on each other and were trapped as long as 40 minutes. Emergency workers were so overwhelmed by the number of people lying motionless on the ground that they asked pedestrians to help them with CPR, the Associated Press reported.

“If you fell you would just get trampled because no one can stop,” Fortier said in her text. “I climbed up a side wall and jumped down the side of a giant structure behind a building.”