BALDWIN, Maine — A fugitive from New Hampshire wanted on a federal warrant was tracked down Wednesday by authorities in West Baldwin, Maine.

According to Maine's Department of Public Safety, members of the U.S. Marshals Service in New Hampshire along with Maine State Police Troops A and B convened Feb. 27 at a residence on Chase Road in West Baldwin.

It was there they found Sasha Rand hiding in a closet, Maine State Police said. She was arrested without incident.

The 33-year-old had an outstanding federal arrest warrant for bail violations, stemming from charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled drug. According to authorities, she and her husband, Derek Rand, were both originally arrested in December on the aforementioned offenses. Sasha Rand had been released on bail.

Another fugitive sought by U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire was also found hiding in a closet inside the West Baldwin residence, authorities said. Ashley Cameron, 36, had been wanted by deputies in Carroll County on a warrant for probation violations, stemming from a conviction for drug offenses.

Rand was taken to Strafford County Jail in Dover, New Hampshire, where she was held pending an initial court appearance Thursday.

Cameron was transferred to Maine State Police custody so she could be charged as a fugitive from justice, authorities said, based on her outstanding Carroll County arrest warrant. She was held at Cumberland County Jail pending a court appearance, also scheduled for Thursday.

Rand was the U.S. Marshals' "Fugitive of the Week," an effort by law enforcement in which a fugitive is featured on-air and online through media partnerships, as well as disturbed statewide to all officers. Authorities said Rand's feature on Feb. 13 led to numerous valuable tips.