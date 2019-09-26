FARMINGDALE, Maine — A 19-year-old in Farmingdale lands in jail after Deputies say he pointed a pistol at his mother during an argument.

Kennebec County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Grant Street in Farmingdale. A woman said her son pointed a pistol at her during an argument.

Deputies found Alexander Lewis a short time later near the Gardiner Police Department with 9mm Taurus pistol.

Lewis was charged with domestic violence threatening with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Lewis was ordered not to have contact with his mother and not to return to the residence.