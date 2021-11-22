Alfred volunteers hand out Thanksgiving turkeys, sides to those in need

Each bag feeds roughly six people.

ALFRED, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Nov. 17, 2021.

Thanksgiving is days away, and the York County Shelter Progam's Food Pantry is making sure people in need get a meal.

Volunteers on Monday handed out bags filled with frozen turkeys and sides. Each bag feeds roughly six people.

Food pantry coordinator Michael Ouellette said he wasn't sure there would be enough turkeys this year because of supply chain issues. He said at about 9 a.m. Monday that he was short 40 turkeys.

"I was very nervous, everything with COVID happening. I know money is tight everywhere," Ouellette said.

But he said the community stepped up to help. One hundred turkeys were donated hours later, bringing the total to 900, the number Ouellette said the pantry usually gives out.

Ouellette said people can buy extra turkeys at the grocery store and donate them to the pantry. He also encouraged people who are in need to come and grab a meal.

Volunteers will be handing out meals until Wednesday at 3 p.m.