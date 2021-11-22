Pumpkin chiffon pie? Give it a try!

Even if you are not a fan of pumpkin pie, this recipe might change your mind.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Pumpkin chiffon pie is a favorite in my family and we have been making it for years. I opt for a store-bought pie crust, but if you are a whiz at making your own crust, go for it. I usually make this the day ahead of Thanksgiving, cover it in the refrigerator with some clear wrap and it will be all set for the big meal.

Here is what you will need:

1 envelope Knox unflavored gelatin

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar (I use light brown sugar)

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup water

3 eggs separated

1 1/2 cups canned pumpkin (this is almost a whole can) (make sure you buy 100% pumpkin, and not 'pumpkin pie mix' in a can that has other ingredients already added)

1/4 cup sugar

1 9" baked pie shell

To Prepare:

Mix gelatin, brown sugar, salt, nutmeg, and cinnamon thoroughly in a saucepan.

Stir in milk, water, egg yolks, pumpkin, and mix.

Using a wooden spoon, cook mixture slowly over low heat stirring constantly until gelatin is dissolved and mixture is heated through. Be sure to keep the heat very low, you do not want to cook the eggs!

Remove from heat, put into a bowl, and chill for about 45 minutes. During the 45 minutes, stir the mixture occasionally (every 5 or 10 minutes). You want the mixture to be cooled, and mound slightly when dropped from a spoon.