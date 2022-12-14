Sweet Dreams Project brings pajamas and presents for children in Maine

"If one child has a better Christmas because of what we do, that's all that matters to me."

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Every year, The Sweet Dreams Project takes over inside the Skowhegan Federated Church, filling rooms with presents that will be given to out to children in need.

Deb Tanner, who founded the project in 2016, said community engagement each year just gets bigger and bigger.

"We have got donations from so many people," Tanner said. "It's so overwhelming."

Donations from the community streaming in all throughout the year: pajamas, books, toys, quilts, and more.

The project started in six years ago, when Tanner wanted to give back to her community after she was named teacher of the year for Somerset County.

With the help of longtime friend Lisa Duguay and other volunteers, the group has been picking out, wrapping, and sending off bags for six years. This year, they will be distributing nearly 500 bags to the Skowhegan community and beyond.

"It's incredible to be able to come out, since we've grown with a whole bag full of goodies," Duguay said. "The first thing you usually hear is, 'I can't believe you can give this much for a gift.'"

Tanner and Duguay said the hard work pays off alongside the end result: giving to those who would otherwise go without during the gift-giving season.

"If one child has a better Christmas because of what we do, that's all that matters to me," Duguay said.

The Sweet Dreams Project will be hosting its distribution day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15.