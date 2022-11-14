NCM's Coats and Toys for Kids campaign is celebrating 40 years of helping Mainers

NEWS CENTER Maine is kicking off the 40th anniversary of Coats and Toys for Kids with the 2022 Wish List. Stay tuned, though, for more fun to be announced soon.

MAINE, USA — It’s NEWS CENTER Maine’s 40th annual Coats and Toys for Kids campaign.

We are kicking off the campaign with our NCM Coats and Toys for Kids 2022 Wish List.

The 2022 Coats and Toys for Kids Campaign … with more to come!

As we kick off the 40th anniversary of the campaign, we are providing viewers the option to purchase from our NEWS CENTER Maine Wish List, where you can select coats and toys for all ages.

Items begin at $2 and range to $90. It's a quick and easy way to help Mainers stay warm through the winter and bring a smile to a child’s face during the holidays.

Your purchases will be delivered statewide by the Salvation Army.

How to purchase new coats and/or toys this year from the NCM Wish List:

You can text the word KIDS to 828-6622 and the 2022 Wish List will be sent to your phone.

to 828-6622 and the 2022 Wish List will be sent to your phone. Those who would like to donate to the campaign but don't have access to texting can click the link here and be directed to the Wish List.

NOTE: Please remember to click the address "NEWS CENTER Maine Coats and Toys for Kids" when you checkout.

You can also mail in a check to the Salvation Army at:

The Salvation Army

P.O. Box 3647

Portland, ME 04104

Please remember to put in the Memo: Coats & Toys for Kids

Dates, times, and locations:

Coats will be accepted Tuesday, November 15 through Saturday, December 31.

Toys will be accepted from Tuesday, November 15 through Saturday, December 10 — leaving time to distribute to those in need for the holiday season.

Thank you for your purchase and/or monetary donation to help Mainers this winter season. And as a reminder, it’s the 40th anniversary, so NEWS CENTER Maine has a few more details coming soon about the campaign. STAY TUNED….

Coats and Toys For Kids campaign history:

In 1983, the Salvation Army created the campaign to collect coats for Maine families who couldn't afford a warm winter coat. NEWS CENTER Maine and the Salvation Army joined together in 1990, establishing a partnership for the Coats for Kids campaign.

In 2004, toys were added by NEWS CENTER Maine to the campaign, leading to the Coats & Toys for Kids name change.