Portland Symphony Orchestra's 'Magic of Christmas' returns to Merrill Auditorium for 42nd year

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland holiday annual tradition is back in person this year.

The Portland Symphony Orchestra will perform 'Magic of Christmas' at the Merrill Auditorium live until Dec. 19.

"We are very excited to be back," Music Director Eckart Preu said.

The choir and orchestra will perform a number of Christmas favorites including 'The Maine Christmas Song,' which long-time viewers of NEWS CENTER Maine will recognize.

More than 30-years ago, reporter Bob Elliot was doing a story about how Maine didn't have its own Christmas song. He asked songwriter Con Fullam to come up with one. That's how the song was born.

"I don't know how many states there are who have their own Christmas song," Preu said.

Performances are Dec. 10-19 in-person and online Dec. 17 to Jan. 1.

There are some restrictions if you experience the performance in person. Those restrictions can be found on their website.