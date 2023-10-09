More than 100 painters take in Ogunquit's oceanside views for third annual open-air painting event

A total of 118 painters took out their easels and canvases, painting a scene of their choosing.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Ogunquit's Marginal Way and Perkins Cove welcomed more than 100 artists to take in the scenery for the town's third annual Plein Air Painting Event.

A total of 118 painters took out their easels and canvases, painting a scene of their choosing. About 60 percent of artists were professional painters, according to event coordinator Jen Lewer.

"The quality of the paintings are so unbelievable as well as different which is what I love," Cheryl Hughes, a professional painter, said. "What I love is to walk around and see all the mediums and all the different techniques and styles it's fascinating."

Perkins Cove is the birthplace of Ogunquit's Art Colony which started in the late 1800s. It's why Lewer said this event is so connected to the town's history.

"It's personal to us. We love this area. We love the cove, the art, the history," Lewer said.

Artists spent several hours painting from about 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by judging and awards. Afterwards, painters were able to put their day's work on display for sale.

"Some artists do two or three paintings during that time. Some take two hours. Some take four hours," event coordinator Amy Forbes said.

Abigail Williams, a painter from Massachusetts, has participated in the competition for the past three years, saying she enjoys painting in new environments.

"I didn't grow up on the coast, so getting to come to the coast already is a treat, but to get to come and try to depict the things that make the coast so unique is really an exciting opportunity," Williams said. "Then to get to do it and see everybody else doing the same thing in very different ways is fascinating."