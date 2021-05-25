Mainers gather to remember George Floyd

It's been one year since the murder of George Floyd. People in Portland gathered on Congress Street on Tuesday to stand in solidarity.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired on June 14, 2020.

One year after the murder of George Floyd, people on Congress Street in Portland Tuesday to honor and remember him.

"I think that in a lot of ways we have come very far and also not come far at all," Aminata Conteh, the event organizer said.

"Masks are coming off and COVID is starting to slow down, but we don't want to forget what happened during COVID while we were locked inside. And the best part about that is when we come out and we have a big crowd like this and we can show up," said Abdul Ali, another organizer.

Hundreds of protests across the country and in Maine took place after Floyd's death.

Last month, a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

"That is accountability. That is not true justice. True justice is again, for folks to be able to live and breathe and be and experience full humanity as black people," Conteh said.

Organizers said while demonstrating and remembering is important, they said there is still a lot more work to be done.

"Other than policy change, we need to change the school curriculum. We also need to change policing when it comes to jails and prisons. We have to understand, does that help or does it actually cause more problems? Another things is housing. We also see a capitalistic system. It's very difficult for people to even find a home. If you can't find a home, you can't move forward in life," Ali said.