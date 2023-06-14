Maine field hockey coach diagnosed with cancer gets 400th career win

Fearing the coach might not make it to the regular season, her team helped set up a scrimmage against Lisbon.

TURNER, Maine — For decades, one Maine field hockey coach has been battling it out on the field stacking up hundreds of game wins in her career.

It's a battle off the field that's expected to bring her out of the game she loves, but not before she got one more win.

After 40 years coaching field hockey at Leavitt Area High School, Wanda Ward-Mclean has stacked up an impressive 399 wins.



"She's given a lot to the community and she's done a lot for me personally," Assistant Leavitt Field Hockey Coach Tara Giroux said.



Coach Wanda's team is hoping to make her total wins an even 400 during a scrimmage. It's not your typical game, but these aren't typical times for the beloved coach.



"Coach has kind of been fighting some issues for a little while now and it's just been difficult," Taylor Eells, the high school's freshman field hockey coach told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Wanda has terminal breast cancer.

"The future is inevitable and we would really like to take the time while she's feeling well to honor her," Giroux said.

Fearing their coach might not make it to the regular season for her 400th win, her team, along with the Maine Field Hockey Association, got to work setting up a scrimmage against Lisbon.

"It's obviously not a given, I mean these girls need to work for it, but she deserves that chance," Eells added.

Hundreds of parents, students, and even past players Wanda coached turned out for what could be her final game.

After the final buzzer, Leavitt had won—handing their coach her win.

"It was so overwhelming just to see the number of people that came out to show their support for her," Eells said.