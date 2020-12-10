Let the 'gourd' times roll with Camp Sunshine's 2020 Virtual Pumpkin Festival

Camp Sunshine's Pumpkin Festival is going virtual, with lots of Halloween fun for families to participate in while helping to support Camp.

CASCO, Maine — Camp Sunshine’s Pumpkin Festival is going virtual – keeping the festival going since 2003.

For two weeks beginning October 18 and ending October 31, Camp Sunshine will have events for families and friends of Camp to participate in.

As a reminder, funds raised during these events will benefit Camp Sunshine, a camp that provides retreats combining respite, recreation, and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child’s illness.

Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. Bereavement sessions are also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness.

See below for Camp Pumpkin Festival 2020 schedule.

Virtual Pumpkin Run/Walk: October 18 – October 25

Sign up online to participate in this event. Registration is $30 and distances are 5K, 10K, half marathon, and full marathon. Participants have seven days to complete their mileage.

Pumpkin Carving Day: October 24

Join this family fun activity on Saturday, October 24. Use the hashtag #CampSunshinePumpkinCarvingDay and photos will be displayed on the Pumpkin Festival website. Camp Sunshine will hold designated pumpkin pick up locations in local communities that can be used for carving.

Giant Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt: October 29 – October 31

16-foot giant inflatable pumpkins will be placed around Southern Maine for this great hunt. Participants can download “Pumpkin Passports” to keep track of the pumpkins they have found.

Take photos of at least six of these inflatable pumpkins and receive a goodie bag from Camp Sunshine.