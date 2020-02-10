Your guide to Halloween events in Maine amid COVID-19

Some Maine communities are canceling Halloween events altogether, while others are adapting so kids can still enjoy one of the sweetest days of the year.

MAINE, USA — The U.S. CDC has issued guidance for how to safely celebrate fall events, including Halloween, Día de los Muertos, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday shopping.

The CDC has labeled Halloween activities such as door-to-door trick-or-treating, costume parties, haunted houses, and fall festivals as being “higher risk,” but says some activities are “lower risk.” Those include carving pumpkins and other outdoor events. The CDC is also recommending things like virtual Halloween costumes or movie nights with people in the same household.

The CDC has recommended several modifications to traditional trick-or-treating, which is viewed as a "moderate risk.” The CDC says you can organize "one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab-and-go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)." The "one-way" model is also suggested for haunted forests, where mask use is enforced and more than six feet of distancing is advised.

Other Halloween ideas from the CDC include holding an outdoor and distant costume parade, or visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where hand sanitizer is used before touching items.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah has not yet spoken about Halloween event safety amid the pandemic, but has consistently voiced concerns over the spread of COVID-19 during flu season.

Note: This is a running list of events that will be continually updated. Do you know of an event or information about your community? Text us the information to 207-828-6622.

Augusta

The Augusta Downtown Alliance has a drive-thru Halloween event in the works, but details have not yet been released.

Movies in the Park(ing Lot): Kick-off the Halloween weekend with a drive-in showing of the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus." Because of limited space, you will need to reserve a ticket before arriving at the movie. Tickets are $5 per vehicle and come with a free bag of popcorn. Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., Augusta Rail Trail Parking Lot.

Bangor

Downtown Bangor's annual trick or treat has been canceled this year.

Bar Harbor

Fort Knox Trunk or Treat: Reverse Trunk or Treat after hours at Fort Knox Historic Site. Arriving by car, guests will remain in their vehicles while the monsters come to them. Roll down your window, hold out your hand, and say Trick or Treat...If you dare! This fundraiser event will help the Friends of Fort Knox to continue repair and preservation projects. COVID-19 public safety precautions such as group size limitations, 6-foot social distancing, cleaning protocols, and the wearing of masks/face coverings are required as appropriate during this event. The event may be canceled without prior notice. Advance sale express tickets can be found at www.fortknoxmaine.com.

Halloween Costume Sale hosted by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Oct. 31. Plan to get dressed up in your Halloween costume and head out to participating shops for year-end discounts.

Howl-O-Run Virtual 5K: October 17 - 31, run the race at your pace. There will also be a photo contest in conjunction with the 5K for the best costumes.

Ghosts of Fort Knox Guided Tours: Skeptics and believers will both enjoy joining the 207 Paranormal Ghost Trackers on an after-hours tour through the dark passages of Fort Knox in search of ghosts and paranormal phenomena. Guests become part of a paranormal investigation using high-tech night vision and sensor equipment to discover what goes bump in the night. Snacks and drinks included. COVID-19 public safety precautions will be in place. Get tickets on Facebook or at www.fortknoxmaine.com.

China

The annual haunted house has been canceled, but a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat will be held instead. The event, hosted by the China Village Volunteer Fire Department, will be socially distanced and held on Halloween from 5-8 p.m.

Kennebunkport

The Halloween Trail of Treats drive-thru event will allow trick-or-treaters and their chaperones to stay safe and sound in their vehicles while traveling through nine themed displays hosted by local businesses and organizations. Participants will receive treats to enjoy as well as a haunting holiday spirit. Beginning Oct. 3, participants can register at kennebunkportrec.com for 15-minute windows during the Trail of Treats, which will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on October 31. There is no charge for the event but donations will be accepted to support Kennebunkport Parks and Recreation activities. Candy donations to support the event are being collected at the Chamber, 16 Water St. in Kennebunk.

Lewiston

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has announced the annual downtown trick or treat will be postponed to October 2021.

Instead, there will be a drive-thru pumpkin parade from 1-4 p.m. on Halloween. Dress up for the drive-thru pumpkin parade to see the pumpkins decorated by the Bachmann team and their families. As part of the event, treat bags will be handed out (contact-free) for all kids in attendance and will be accepting voluntary donations for the local Boys and Girls Club. Everyone is asked to stay in their vehicle to maintain social distancing.

Scarborough

‘Trunk-or-Treat’ Drive-thru: In order to keep everyone safe, participants will drive thru our parking lot from the safety of their vehicles to view a display of trunks and characters. Candy will be handed out from a safe physical distance. Pre-registration is required to secure a time slot.

Wilton

The town is not promoting door-to-door trick-or-treating but will focus on their annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ event, which has been modified to meet CDC guidelines amid the pandemic. Kids will be able to dress up in their costumes and ride safely inside their parents’ cars. Treaters wearing gloves and masks will come up to the side of each car to hand out candy.

--