'I've never been so nervous of living somewhere': Some Bucksport motel tenants say 'unsafe conditions' remain

So far, 8 tenants have moved out, about 20 still live at the Fountain Inn in Bucksport. Motel workers say they are trying to get rooms back to livable condition.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Last month, the town of Bucksport gave the Fountain Inn 60 days to fix dangerous and unlivable conditions at its property.

A long list of changes has to be made at the motel in order for town officials to deem it safe. The changes the motel needs to make include getting the required permitting and licenses to operate, resolving unpaid taxes, fixing the heating system, and fixing unreliable running water and electricity issues.

Bucksport's code enforcement officer Luke Chiavelli said he received calls earlier this week from tenants not having water for days, and spending cold nights this past weekend.

"You know they've been desperately trying to get the power turned back on so they can have heat," Chiavelli said.

HOME Cooperative in Orland has case managers working to help tenants find a new and safer place to live. HOME's program coordinator Julie Ream said she knocked on every door at the motel offering assistance and options.

"Many told us that they could self-solve the issue and that they had plans or had assistance already in that area but some don't know where they are going to go," Ream said.

HOME reports that so far eight of the residents have moved out with help from them, but it's believed about 20 to 30 people still live there. Besides HOME's assistance, some other people have left on their own.

"We just went to offer what we could, do they need shelter, are they willing to come into shelter, do they just need some help getting that first month's rent or do they need to be connected to a case manager of some sort and we are just there to try and help them," Ream said.

Ream said finding a new option to move to is not an easy task.

"Some of them have been looking for a place to live before this and the lack of affordable housing has just been their biggest roadblock," she said.

Someone who still lives at the motel said they've "never been so nervous of living somewhere."

"I come from a pretty tough place, but this place is a different world all by itself," says a person who still lives at the motel," they said.

Thursday morning, three of the Fountain Inn's workers were on-site—the manager, the secretary, and the new maintenance person. Those workers said they are trying to fix the list of issues. So far, they say the hot water, electricity, and plumbing problems have all been addressed.

"They have electricity, they have heat, they have hot water," Felicia Boudreau, the motel's manager, said.

"We thought we had a problem with our zone valves, we had a plumber come in and check it out, and we found out there was air in the pipes and that was what was causing the issue, and it has been fixed," the motel's secretary Kaitlyn Kennedy said.

Louis Irizarry, the motel's maintenance person, said, "We are doing the best we can in the time we have to have them up in top shape."

Today I went back to the Fountain Inn to see if any improvements have been made since my initial report. Some residents have left after not having water for 6 days, some are getting help from case managers to relocate, and others are still living there.More at 5 @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/GOWy0ovLVe — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) March 11, 2021

The motel workers say they are well aware that some of the issues are not an easy fix, but they say they are trying to get these rooms back to livable conditions.