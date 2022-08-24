Foundation awards grants to Maine orgs that work toward racial equity

Totaling $50,000, the grants are spread among seven organizations.

MAINE, Maine — Seven Maine organizations are getting a boost to their efforts to create a more racially equitable state.

The Maine Justice Foundation awarded $50,000 in grants to groups that produce things like immigrant programs, leadership development for youth of color, and trauma counseling.

Michelle Draeger, who heads the foundation, said they searched for organizations that help marginalized groups gain a footing in their towns, which will then make Maine a better place for everyone.

"We want to ensure that they are adding to the overall community as a whole," Draeger explained. "That’s why we have a lot of immigrant organizations who are engaging in workforce training."

In a quiet office in downtown Portland, Reza Jalali showed NEWS CENTER Maine where people come for regular, free English classes at the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center.

"The focus is to elevate new Mainers, to ensure that they reach their goals and do well," Jalali, the center's executive director, said. "If they thrive in Maine, we all will thrive."

The center was chosen to receive grant funding, as was Ladder to the Moon Network, which publishes Amjambo Africa. George Budagu Makoko is in charge of the free newsletter, printed in seven languages and with 17,500 monthly copies sent across much of the state.

It’s printed in the Portland Press Herald building in South Portland, alongside the state’s newspapers. Makoko said Amjambo is meant to provide resources to new Mainers but also break through any xenophobia and tell existing Mainers who their neighbors are.

"Immigrants are here to make contributions to the economy. They’re business owners, they’re workers, and they do all kinds of things," Makoko said. "And that’s why Amjambo Africa wants to take a lead and share that kind of good information out there."

This is the second year of the grant program. Draeger said 80 groups from across the state have applied for grants over those two years.