Flags for Heroes exhibit honors community heroes at Maine Mall

The Portland Rotary Club in partnership with the Maine Mall is hosting its fourth Flags for Heroes community event.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Community heroes are being honored in the fourth Flags for Heroes event by the Portland Rotary Club.

Between September 7 and 14, the center court of the Maine Mall will be lined with American flags, each with a sign to honor a hero.

“We need to honor our heroes... heroes are everybody from a teacher to a nurse, to a mentor, to a family member, a parent, or a sibling," President of the Portland Rotary Club, Bruce Jones, said. "It’s people that have had a positive impact on the lives of others.”

It’s one-hundred dollars to sponsor a flag and give recognition to a hero in your life. This year, the Portland Rotary Club met their limit and goal for 100 flags sponsored.

“We had a capacity of a hundred and we sold out, and that was a great problem to have. It’s our fourth year and we’ve never had this many, so this is our biggest home run yet," Jones said.

The money from the event will go to Ukrainian relief efforts and to a variety of community projects.

You can learn more about event on the Portland Rotary’s website.