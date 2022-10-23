Family of Freeport teen who died releases statement ahead of memorial

“In many ways, they lived Theo's disappearance with us and treated the case as if it was their own child missing," the family said of the search team.

FREEPORT, Maine — The family of a Freeport teenager who died in September released a statement thanking law enforcement and the community for all their help during the frantic five-day search for Theo Ferrara ahead of his celebration of life Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Per a memorial website, Theo’s memorial service is being held at the Leon A. Gorman Conference Center at L.L. Bean Headquarters at 2:30 p.m.

The family began their statement by saying, “Thank You!”

They paid tribute to all law enforcement personnel who helped search for the 14-year-old high school freshman, whose body was found in the bay near Bunganuc Point, on Sept. 27, 2022, per a social media post by the Freeport Police Department.

"Over the five days, a large number of agencies and volunteers came together and brought the full force of their resources including drones, planes, boats, and K9s. The coordinated effort was complex, and the professionalism was exemplary," the release states.

The family said they are grateful for the kindness and treatment they received from law enforcement, especially Freeport Police Department Chief Nate Goodman, Maine State Police Detective Herb Leighton, and Maine Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce. They also thanked the Marine Patrol and the FBI.

“In many ways, they lived Theo's disappearance with us and treated the case as if it was their own child missing -- we truly felt that," the family said.

The family also took the time to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support: “We know you grieve with us.”

The family extended their thanks for the contributions made to the Theo Ferrara Scholarship Fund to honor his memory. “The generosity has been humbling," said the family.

Money raised will go to Freeport High School students "who reflect the spirit of Theo" as an artist, honor student, athlete, and kind spirit."

A message from the family to all: "If we can impart one thing to parents and friends, it is to listen—to each other and to your own heart. If there is a lesson that we learn it is that hurt can hide behind bright, artistic, funny, smart, happy exteriors. We may think ‘we would know’ or that we should have known. But this kind of grief looks for an answer that is not there. So, continue to check in with one another and remember that it's okay not to be okay. It’s okay to ask for help."

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, there are resources right here in Maine that can help navigate through those thoughts and find a path to hope.

Maine Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112