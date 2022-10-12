Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen

The celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 23 at the L.L. Bean Headquarters.

FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month.

Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts.

On October 23, family, friends, and community members will come together in celebration of Theo's life at a memorial service, according to a memorial website.

It will be held at the Leon A. Gorman Conference Center inside the L.L. Bean Headquarters. Doors will open to the public at 1:45 p.m. and the celebration of life will begin at 2:30.

For those planning on attending, "The family would love to see some Celtics jerseys and Freeport Falcon gear!"

A scholarship fund has been created in Theo's name, and it is requested, "In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Theo Ferrara Memorial Scholarship Fund."

Money raised will be given to Freeport High School students "who reflect the spirit of Theo" as an artist, honors student, athlete, and kind spirit.

More information on the upcoming memorial service and scholarship fund can be found here.