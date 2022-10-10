Enjoy fall festivities at the 2022 Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival

On October 22, swing by L.L. Bean in Freeport and enjoy pumpkin treats, fall games, and family fun. Proceeds from the day will go to Camp Sunshine.

FREEPORT, Maine — Camp Sunshine’s Pumpkin Festival is this month. Lined up with fun for the whole family to enjoy, Camp Sunshine has planned an entire day of treats, live music, games, costume parades, pumpkin carving, jack-o’-lantern lighting, and more!

Celebrate the spirit of Halloween with thousands of pumpkins and good vibes all around on Saturday, Oct. 22, at L.L. Bean. The fun begins at 12 p.m.

Proceeds from the event make it possible to send families to Camp Sunshine. Founded in 1984, the camp offers respite and recreation to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, all while providing top-notch psychosocial and medical support – all completely free of charge.

Can’t make the festival, but still want to be a part of it? For just $10, you can support Camp Sunshine by sponsoring a “Glow Heart” pumpkin in honor or memory of a loved one for this year's festival. Everyone who sponsors a pumpkin will be entered to win one of three $100 L.L. Bean Gift Cards! Click here for more information.

Looking to volunteer at the festival? We have you covered. Click here for more information.