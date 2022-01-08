Enjoy some family fun at Camp Sunshine Watermelon Festival

Stop by L.L. Bean in Freeport on Saturday, August 13, for some watermelon fun. All proceeds go to Camp Sunshine.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREEPORT, Maine — Summertime means watermelon, and there's no better way to celebrate than at Camp Sunshine’s Watermelon Festival at L.L. Bean in Freeport.

On August 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be live music, family fun, interactive art projects, and lots and lots of watermelon.

Proceeds from the event make it possible to send families to Camp Sunshine. Founded in 1984, the camp offers respite and recreation to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, all while providing top-notch psychosocial and medical support – all completely free of charge.

Stop by and see NEWS CENTER Maine’s Samantha York and Sam Rogers. They'll be there with Stormy, and they'll want to talk all things news and watermelons!

For more information on Camp Sunshine and the Watermelon Festival, click here.

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to be the media sponsor for the 2022 Camp Sunshine Watermelon Festival.