FREEPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Flip flops, shorts and T-shirt weather are behind us. Time for flannel and pumpkin everything!

Celebrate the fall season at Camp Sunshine's Pumpkin Festival on Saturday October 20 at L.L.Bean in Freeport.

This event runs from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Hang around after 5:00 PM and see the lighting of thousands of pumpkins on the L.L Bean grounds.

Stop by and carve a pumpkin, taste some pumpkin treats, play some children's games, try your best at the pumpkin seed spitting contest or participate in the costume parade. Bring the family and enjoy a day of fun and helping others.

There is still time to sponsor a pumpkin or volunteer at Camp Sunshine's Pumpkin Festival.

All proceeds go to Camp Sunshine, providing retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child’s illness.

Keep your eyes peeled for NEWS CENTER Maine's own Todd Gutner, and Stormy, handing out NEWS CENTER Maine stickers.

