DA won't charge officers in Long Creek use-of-force cases

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Prosecutors in Cumberland County won't charge corrections officers for their use of force at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in a series of violent altercations between residents and staff at the state’s only youth prison last summer, the Press Herald reports .

Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck said his office reached its decision after reviewing an independent investigative report on the use of force against youth involved in these incidents .

“I can add that the analysis in reviewing the incidents included examining whether the use of force was reasonable based upon the circumstances at that time and the role of the individuals involved, as well as if we believed that we would be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a criminal act was committed,” Sahrbeck wrote in a text message.